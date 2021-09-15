News
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief receives Latvian State Revenue Service's Police Department delegation
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief receives Latvian State Revenue Service's Police Department delegation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Rustam Badasyan today met with the delegation of the Tax and Customs Police Department of the State Revenue Service of Latvia which is on a two-day working visit to Armenia.

As reported the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, Badasyan attached importance to the legal-contractual base of both countries, particularly the agreement on mutual assistance between both countries in regard to customs and the convention on exclusion of double taxation of incomes and properties and prevention of tax evasion.

The delegates attached importance to the bilateral and multilateral partnership in the international arena and shared examples of success in the fight against organized crime and illicit trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances. They also shared their impressions of the working meetings with the departments of the State Revenue Committee for the fight against smuggling, investigation, inquest and operational intelligence and information technologies.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the implementation of actions required for deepening of cooperation between the two institutions.
This text available in   Հայերեն
