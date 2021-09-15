News
Armenia finance minister receives Japan Ambassador
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia’s Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan today received Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Masanori Fukushima.

As reported the Ministry of Finance of Armenia, Minister Khachatryan presented the Armenian government’s five-year economic plan and expressed special gratitude to the Japanese government for the assistance that it provides to Armenia in various fields, particularly the healthcare sector.

During the meeting, the interlocutors underscored the need for development of trade and economic and cultural cooperation, considered all the preconditions for this and stressed the importance of intensification of the economic and cultural ties between the two peoples.

Ambassador Fukushima assured that he is ready to take relevant actions to expand the Armenian-Japanese relations in different directions and contribute to further development and strengthening of the relations.
