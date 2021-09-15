News
Zas: CSTO foreign and defense ministers’ councils’ next meeting will be held in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

A decision was made to hold the next meeting of the Council of the CSTO Foreign Ministers, Council of CSTO Defense Ministers, and Committee of Secretaries of the CSTO Security Councils in Armenia, in the first half of 2022. This was stated by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, summing up the results of the joint meeting—in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan—of the Councils of the CSTO Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense.

Also, the attendees to this joint meeting accepted the CSTO statement on the situation in Afghanistan.
