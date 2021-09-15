Toivo Klaar: Important to reduce tensions on border to contribute to better climate for negotiations

After his visit to Armenia, Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, summed this visit up, and made a respective post on Twitter.
“Ending a good visit to after two days of intensive meetings. A visit to Yeraskh [village section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan) border] gave a good impression of how close and military positions often are. It is important to reduce tensions on the border to contribute to a better climate for negotiations. ready to support,” Klaar tweeted.
In Armenia, the EU Special Representative had met separately with FM Ararat Mirzoyan and PM Nikol Pashinyan.