News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 15
USD
487
EUR
575.78
RUB
6.71
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487
EUR
575.78
RUB
6.71
Show news feed
Toivo Klaar: Important to reduce tensions on border to contribute to better climate for negotiations
Toivo Klaar: Important to reduce tensions on border to contribute to better climate for negotiations
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

After his visit to Armenia, Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, summed this visit up, and made a respective post on Twitter.

“Ending a good visit to after two days of intensive meetings. A visit to Yeraskh [village section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan) border] gave a good impression of how close and military positions often are. It is important to reduce tensions on the border to contribute to a better climate for negotiations. ready to support,” Klaar tweeted. 

In Armenia, the EU Special Representative had met separately with FM Ararat Mirzoyan and PM Nikol Pashinyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM states reason why he used Azerbaijani toponyms to describe situation in Syunik Province
For some reason, Armenia's borders with...
 Deputy Mayor of Armenia's Goris: Azerbaijani police detained 2 Iranian drivers in Vorotan
As reported earlier, according to...
 Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with Russian counterpart in Dushanbe
Afterwards, the Secretaries discussed the...
 Azerbaijani police detain two Iranian truck drivers on Armenia's Goris-Kapan road
The attempts to contact the...
 Iran embassy in Armenia on situation on Goris-Kapan motorway section: Elimination of road obstacles is topical
The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely following the developments unrolling in the Caucasus region in recent months…
 Armenia Labor and Social Affairs Ministry to carry out new social support program for displaced citizens of Artsakh
The ministry reported that the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos