Armenia Labor and Social Affairs Ministry to carry out new social support program for displaced citizens of Artsakh

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia plans to carry out a new social support program for citizens who were displaced from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and lost residential real estate in consequence of the hostilities in 2020.
The ministry reported that the support will be provided on a monthly basis (for the months of September-December 2021) and will provide further information about the procedure for applying, the amount of assistance, the scope of beneficiaries and other details.