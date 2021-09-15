Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with Russian counterpart in Dushanbe

Secretaries of the Security Councils of Armenia and the Russian Federation Armen Grigoryan and Nikolai Patrushev had a meeting on the sidelines of the joint session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Member States of the Collective Security Treaty Organizations in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

As reported the Office of the Security Council, at the outset, Grigoryan emphasized that such frequency of bilateral meetings attests to the mutual interest in the deepening of partnership between the Offices of Security Councils of both countries and the development of relations between Armenia and Russia in the security sector.

Afterwards, the Secretaries discussed the current situation in the South Caucasus. In this context, Grigoryan presented the situation created after the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan invaded the sectors of Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces of the sovereign territory of Armenia in May of this year, emphasizing that any manifestation of encroachment against the territory of Armenia is unacceptable and adding that Armenia is ready to start the process of delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as quickly as possible.

Talking about the possibility of establishment of long-term peace in the region, Grigoryan emphasized that the Government of Armenia has made an announcement about the “era of peace”, which will bring peace and an opportunity for development to the South Caucasus and attached importance to the opportunity of lifting of the blockade of all infrastructures. Patrushev also attached importance to the continuation of activities for lifting of the blockade and emphasized that it will provide the opportunity to ensure sustainable peace in the region.

One of the key issues was the issue related to Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other persons detained in Azerbaijan. Once again, Grigoryan stressed that, according to the statement of November 9, 2020, all prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees must be returned to the homeland, but the Azerbaijani side hasn’t been fulfilling its commitment completely to this day, and he expressed hope that the speedy return of all Armenian prisoners of war to Armenia will be made possible through the efforts of the Russian side.