Armenia PM states reason why he used Azerbaijani toponyms to describe situation in Syunik Province
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

I used the Azerbaijani toponyms “Eyvazli” and “Chayzam” to describe the current situation in Syunik Province simply because I wanted to make it clear to the citizens of Armenia that the problematic spots are beyond the territory of the Republic of Armenia or the territory of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s questiona-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.

Once again, Pashinyan cited the “law on administrative-territorial division”.

For some reason, Armenia's borders with Georgia aren’t regulated by the “law” which Pashinyan referred to.
