Armenia PM: Government is ready to consider signals coming from Ankara
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


The Government of Armenia is ready to consider the signals from Ankara with regard to the establishment of dialogue. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament, responding to a question from deputy of the ruling Civil Contract faction of the National Assembly Sargis Khandanyan.

According to the Armenian premier, several international partners have expressed willingness to contribute to the dialogue between Armenia and Turkey.
