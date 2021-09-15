Armenia health minister: Authorities have the right to adopt restrictive measures to maintain public health

The Armenian authorities have the right to adopt restrictive measures in order to maintain public health. This is what Health Minister of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan said during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament, commenting on the need for public servants to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
According to her, public health is an asset that is related to national security, and the government, namely the Ministry of Health, is authorized to also adopt restrictive measures in order to protect public health.
“All the measures that derive from the minister’s order are lawful, proportionate and can be applied. We haven’t noticed massive dismissals of officials in any country. This measure is applied in not only Armenia, but also many countries,” Avanesyan clarified.