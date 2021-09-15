Armenia PM: Specialists will explore issue of Azerbaijan's failure to recognize borders of USSR

Specialists will explore the issue of Azerbaijan’s failure to recognize the Soviet borders. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to deputy of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly Artur Khachatryan’s question during a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.

The deputy particularly touched upon the 1991 Constitutional Act on Restoration of State Independence of the Republic of Armenia.

“The treaty on the formation of the USSR of 30 December 1922 shall be invalid starting from the moment of signing the part concerning Azerbaijan. All the issues arising from the relations with sovereign states within the composition of the former USSR shall be subject to regulation based on treaties and agreements,” the parliamentarian cited, indicating that this is Article 3 of the act on restoration of state independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He expressed doubt that the parties are guided by Armenia’s law on administrative-territorial division when determining the borders.

In response, Pashinyan declared that the Armenian authorities have previously announced the willingness and conditions for demarcation and delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan. As far as Khachatryan’s statement is concerned, according to Pashinyan, specialist are exploring the legal arguments that he presented.