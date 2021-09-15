Armenia's Pashinyan: Armenian villages of Syunik Province haven't been and won't be encircled, even though there is risk

Armenia PM: Armenian government will not change its political course

Armenia's Pashinyan arrives in Dushanbe on working visit

Prosecutors of Armenia and Russia attend discussions devoted to fight against corruption and cybercrimes

Pashinyan: Refusing to pull out troops based on borders of Soviet era would have been disastrous for Armenia

Israel defense minister says Iran will be able to produce one nuclear bomb soon

Armenia PM clarifies spending of funds donated to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund during 44-day war

Armenia Deputy PM: There won't be surprises in terms of natural gas price in the near future

EU Special Representative, Azerbaijan FM discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenia health minister: Authorities have the right to adopt restrictive measures to maintain public health

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan has always declared that it plans to resolve Karabakh conflict militarily

Husband of Armenian pregnant woman who died from COVID-19 shares true story about wife's death

Armenia culture minister: Authorities raise issue of state of Armenian monuments on all platforms

Armenia PM: Specialists will explore issue of Azerbaijan's failure to recognize borders of USSR

Armenian PM: Panels and footholds were placed since Goris-Kapan road is beyond Armenia's border

Azerbaijan Internal Affairs Ministry confirms detention of two Iranian truck drivers

Armenia PM: Government is ready to consider signals coming from Ankara

Pashinyan: Armenia and Karabakh will do everything possible to make sure route through Lachin corridor remains unchanged

Armenia Ararat Province ex-deputy governor appointed chief of Penitentiary Service

Armenia PM to leave for Tajikistan on working visit

Deputy Mayor of Armenia's Goris: Armenian drivers told me Azerbaijanis had stopped their trucks and checked them

Armenia MOD holds discussion devoted to planning of budget for 2022, makes certain adjustments

Armenia PM refutes news about secret negotiations with Baku

Digest: US doesn't consider issue of Nagorno-Karabakh issue resolved, latest on COVID-19

Armenia army's General Staff chief receives newly appointed US Military Attaché

Armenia PM states reason why he used Azerbaijani toponyms to describe situation in Syunik Province

Lithuania Ambassador to Armenian official: Lithuanian experience will be interesting for Armenia

Deputy Mayor of Armenia's Goris: Azerbaijani police detained 2 Iranian drivers in Vorotan

8 international ombudspersons to participate in Russia's elections as experts, including Armenia's Ombudsman

Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with Russian counterpart in Dushanbe

Azerbaijanis celebrate anniversary of Armenian pogrom in Baku with military parade in Artsakh’s occupied Shushi

Azerbaijani police detain two Iranian truck drivers on Armenia's Goris-Kapan road

Iran embassy in Armenia on situation on Goris-Kapan motorway section: Elimination of road obstacles is topical

Armenia FM unable to travel to Dushanbe due to aircraft engine malfunction

Armenia government officials answering questions from MPs (LIVE)

Armenia Labor and Social Affairs Ministry to carry out new social support program for displaced citizens of Artsakh

Armenia finance minister receives Japan Ambassador

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief receives Latvian State Revenue Service's Police Department delegation

CSTO Collective Security Council to discuss urgent security issues, Armenia PM to also attend meeting

Friendship group with India to soon be set up again in legislature, says Armenia parliament speaker

Armenian doctors protesting near Prosecutor General's Office in support of Armen Charchyan

Toivo Klaar: Important to reduce tensions on border to contribute to better climate for negotiations

Turkey, Azerbaijan air forces holding joint military exercises

Zas: CSTO foreign and defense ministers’ councils’ next meeting will be held in Armenia

PACE regrets tragic humanitarian consequences of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Russia deputy FM, Red Cross president discuss humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

US does not consider Karabakh status issue resolved, says envoy to Armenia

US government to provide $9.5m to combat corruption in Armenia

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Bloc holds meeting chaired by ex-President Kocharyan (PHOTOS)

Armenia Security Council chief: Azerbaijan policy is obviously provocative

Armenia Administrative Court terminates proceedings on case of army General Staff ex-chief vs. President, PM

Prosecution insists that Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan’s pretrial measure, amount of bail not be changed

5 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Armenia President receives Russia counterpart’s special representative on international cultural cooperation

Armenia Police special forces apprehend fallen soldier’s relative from outside government building

Xi Jinping denies personal meeting with Biden

Baku celebrates 'liberation' from Armenians

Survey: 48.4% of displaced Artsakh residents moved to Armenia (VIDEO)

756 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

World oil prices going up

Politico: European Commission chief’s classified speech found in trash

Armenia Court of Appeal continues considering appeal of case on ex-President Kocharyan, some other former officials

Biden: Extreme weather events will cost more than $100bn in damages this year

Newspaper: Armenia authorities agree to opposition proposal to hold parliament session on Goris-Kapan road issue

Newspaper: Armenia authorities send Karabakh Security Council chief as envoy to imprisoned opposition MP

Energy security expert: Artsakh economic growth averaged 10.5% since 2000

UN General Assembly 76th session kicks off in New York

Karabakh President's spokesperson: Azerbaijanis shoot in direction of Taghavard village, no victims

Armenia Investigative Committee: Battalion commander who was on-duty in Karabakh's Khtsaberd village is arrested

Trilateral MoC signed to raise level of seismic safety of Armenian Nuclear Power Plant to the highest level

Armenia opposition MP: Authorities didn't help Ombudsman prepare report on tortures of Armenian citizens in Baku

Hanged body of 44-year-old serviceman of Armenia MOD found in village

Armenia opposition MP slams parliamentary committee chairman's statement

Police apprehend armed student at Yerevan metro station

Azerbaijanis demand punishing Member of the Russian State Duma Vitaly Milonov

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker receives Russia President's Special Representative

Armenia President grants high state award to chess grandmaster Elina Danielyan

Armenia PM appoints deputy economy minister

Putin holds phone talks with Iranian counterpart

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council chairman on his relations with PM Nikol Pashinyan

Karabakh President meets with journalists and editors of country's Free Artsakh newspaper

US Embassy in Armenia to Baku: Only comprehensive solution can help normalize Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

Armenia President receives Slovakia FM

Armenia defense minister's mother dies

Armenia parliament's foreign relations committee chairman meets with Ukrainian MPs

Armenia Syunik Province governor meets with newly appointed US Deputy Ambassador

Monument to heroes who took revenge over Armenian Genocide organizers to be placed in Yerevan

Armenia Parliament Speaker receives Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister-led delegation

Digest: Protests being held in Yerevan, more on COVID-19 in Armenia

Yerevan mayor: Not going to resign

Dollar still going down in Armenia

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 1 Armenian serviceman found in Varanda

Armenia Cassation Court has new judge

PACE recommends holding debates over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Afghanistan situation

National Archives of Armenia and Iran to sign memorandum within scope of cooperation

Armenia PM, Gazprom Management Committee chairman discuss Armenian-Russian energy partnership

Armenia Deputy PM participates in session of Eurasian Economic Commission's Council

Police apprehend Yerevan neighborhood resident on hunger, water strike

Armenia Ambassador to Ukraine: Aim of intergovernmental commission is to take steps to unblock communication

Deceased serviceman's little brother born at medical center in Armenia's Etchmiadzin