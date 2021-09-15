News
Armenia Deputy PM: There won't be surprises in terms of natural gas price in the near future
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


There won’t be surprises in terms of the price of natural gas in Armenia in the near future. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said in response to deputies’ questions during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.

At the same time, Grigoryan mentioned that he couldn’t say anything about the next 2-3 years.

“Look at what’s happening in the world. This year, I hope Armenia succeeds in maintaining the same price,” he said, adding that Armenia always holds negotiations with Gazprom and that Armenia tries to negotiate over maintenance of the price, despite the company’s claim that Gazprom isn’t satisfied with the amount of profitability provided for within the scope of the contract signed in 2013.

Nevertheless, the Deputy Prime Minister didn’t disclose other details related to continuation of negotiations and said he would provide information when the negotiations enter the final stage.
