EU Special Representative, Azerbaijan FM discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a meeting with European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar in Baku.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current situation in the region, including demarcation of the state border, opening of communications, implementation of infrastructure projects and other issues.
Informing Klaar about the implementation of the trilateral statements, in this context, Bayramov “underscored the inadmissibility of Armenia’s actions which promote escalation of the situation and indicated the fact that the claims and reservations of the Armenian side are groundless”.
The Special Representative recalled that the European Union is in favor of peace, development and prosperity in the region and is ready to provide relevant support.