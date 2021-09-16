News
Russia’s Putin to attend CSTO leaders’ meeting, via video link
Russia's Putin to attend CSTO leaders' meeting, via video link
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part—via video link—in the CSTO leaders’ meeting in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, TASS reported.

During the talks, the leaders of the CSTO member countries—including Armenia—are expected to discuss topical international and regional security issues. One of the key issues of discussion will be the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security of the CSTO member states. The CSTO leaders will discuss also the 2022 budget of this organization.

At the end of the summit, it is planned to adopt a declaration and sign documents on peacekeeping, ensuring the activities of the CSTO troops, and equipping the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force with modern weapons, military and special equipment and special means.
