Sotk-Vardenis motorway of Armenia blocked

Local residents have closed off the Sotk-Vardenis motorway in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

They are protesting against the government decision on the enlargement of the country’s communities.

One demonstrator said: "Our demand is that our 18 villages are not joined. It is better to separate [them] altogether; our 18 villages will stay together. ”

"We will not [re]open the road. [If] what we said will not pass, we will go to [the capital] Yerevan," said the villagers.

Another local resident stated: "First, let them [i.e., the authorities] ensure security, then think about joining [the communities]. (…). Let the territorial [administration and infrastructure] minister come [here], resolve our problem."