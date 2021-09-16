News
Armenia economy minister: Our healthcare system may not be able to withstand coronavirus patients’ pressure
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


These coronavirus figures raise great fears that if there is no change in the behavior of society and business, it is probable that our healthcare system will not be able to withstand the pressure of the Covid patients, and we will have to go to certain restrictions. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan stated this at Thursday's Cabinet meeting of the government—and reflecting on the current COVID-19 situation in Armenia.

Also, Kerobyan called on the people to put aside conservative approaches, be progressive, and be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Being conservative in the 21st century harms; you have to go get vaccinated. We [i.e., Armenia] are in the worst places in the world in terms of the number of people vaccinated. And in various ratings we find ourselves in the red zones, which means that economic activity may weaken," Kerobyan added.
