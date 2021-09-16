Sports minister: Armenia Olympic medalists’ bonuses will increase

At Thursday's Cabinet meeting, the government made change in its decision, proposing to increase the amount of the one-time year-end bonuses being paid to Armenia’s athletes and national teams that have won medals at the Olympics, as well as to their coaches and doctors.
Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan presented the matter.
According to the current decision, the Armenian athletes who place first in Olympics receive 20 million drams, but with the new change, they will receive 25 million drams.