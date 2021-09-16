News
Thursday
September 16
Armenia minister of economy: We are concerned about situation at Goris-Kapan road
Armenia minister of economy: We are concerned about situation at Goris-Kapan road
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Yes, we are concerned about the situation at the Goris-Kapan road, and we believe that this status of the road does a lot of damage to the economy, trade, and tourism. The minister of economy Vahan Kerobyan stated this during a briefing with reporters after the government Cabinet meeting—and when asked about the present-day situation at the aforesaid motorway of Armenia.

"I know that our Ministry of Defense, the National Security Service, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are working in real time to resolve these issues as soon as possible. It is natural that there will be such problems after the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last fall] until passing to a normal life, but these problems need to be resolved calmly and consistently," he added.

The minister noted that the Armenian government was trying to move forward in its actions by not allowing escalation of the situation and at the same time resolving the problems consistently.

"You see that problems arise and then are resolved," Kerobyan added.

Also, he expressed a conviction that the issue of removing the Azerbaijani armed forces that have invaded some territories of Armenia will be resolved through border demarcation and delimitation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
