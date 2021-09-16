Armenia President travels to France

YEREVAN. – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has left for France to attend the prestigious annual Chamonix Summit of Minds international event, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the President's press service.
After a break of more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, prominent figures from the political, economic, scientific, cultural, and business circles from all over the world will meet in this summit in Chamonix, France.
President Sarkissian, as the keynote speaker, will take part in three different discussions of this event.
Within the framework of the Summit of Minds Chamonix 2021, the President will have meetings on the business environment in Armenia with the heads of a number of large global companies to discuss investment opportunities in Armenia.