News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 16
USD
486.37
EUR
572.46
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.37
EUR
572.46
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 48 COVID-19 tests were conducted Wednesday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which three new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health. 

At present, 22 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say four patients are in severe condition.

A total of 12,501 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,101 of them have come back positive.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia economy minister: Our healthcare system may not be able to withstand coronavirus patients’ pressure
"Being conservative in the 21st century harms; you have to go get vaccinated,” Kerobyan stated…
 Health minister on COVID-19 situation in Armenia: We have increase in ratio of deaths, severe course
Due to the Delta strain..
 Husband of Armenian pregnant woman who died from COVID-19 shares true story about wife's death
Earlier, the Ministry of Health of Armenia had...
 5 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
And five COVID-19 patients are in severe condition…
 France’s Macron makes social media post in Armenian
"As I had promised in August last year, the first batch of 25,000 doses of the vaccine will reach our Armenian friends tonight,” the French president wrote in Armenian on Facebook.
 4 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
And four COVID-19 patients are in severe condition…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos