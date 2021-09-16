Armenia Parliament Speaker to Dutch Ambassador: Azerbaijan's rhetoric not aimed at establishing peace in region

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers, who is the country’s first resident ambassador to Armenia.
As reported the National Assembly, the parliamentary speaker shared some details about the meeting he had with President of the Senate of the Netherlands Jan Anthonie Bruijn on the sidelines of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and expressed gratitude for the substantive position of the Netherlands on the South Caucasus.
Simonyan touched upon a range of issues and added that Armenia anticipates support from its partners to solve the issues, including the establishment of peace in the region, the speedy repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians to Armenia and effective implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. He also underscored the destructive position of Azerbaijani delegations to various parliamentary assemblies, noting that the Azerbaijanis’ rhetoric isn’t aimed at establishing peace in the region.
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Ambassador Schermers reaffirmed the willingness to support the activities of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in the region.