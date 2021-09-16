Armenia parliament confirms list of delegates of delegation to the PACE

The Council of the National Assembly of Armenia on Thursday confirmed the list of delegates of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).
As in the previous convocation of the National Assembly, Ruben Rubinyan will be the head of the delegation in the current convocation as well.
Among deputies of the Civil Contract faction included in the delegation are secretary of the faction Nazeli Baghdasaryan and Chairman of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs Vladimir Vardanyan, and among the deputies who will be part of the group of replacements will be deputies of the Civil Contract faction Eduard Aghajanyan (Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations) and Sona Ghazaryan, Armen Gevorgyan and Armen Rustamyan from the opposition “Armenia” faction and Hayk Mamijanyan from the opposition “With Honor” faction.