Armenia ex-President Kocharyan visits imprisoned opposition MP now in civic hospital
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan visits imprisoned opposition MP now in civic hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s information, second President Robert Kocharyan on Thursday visited Armen Charchyan—the imprisoned MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction in the National Assembly and former director of Izmirlian Medical Center of Yerevan—who is currently being treated in a civic hospital in the Armenian capital.

To find out details about the visit, we contacted Bagrat Mikoyan, the head of the second president's office. He confirmed the information about Kocharyan visiting Charchyan, but did not provide any other details.

Armen Charchyan had suffered an acute heart attack on August 24, has severe diabetes, and is taking 92 units of insulin which is simply incompatible with his being in custody—and this incompatibility is confirmed by a government decision, too.

On August 23, the Criminal Court of Appeal had granted the prosecution’s appeal against the lower court’s decision to release Charchyan on bail. After this appellate court, Armen Charchyan had gone to a Yerevan penitentiary on his own initiative, and was arrested there. But On August 30, it became known that Charchyan's health condition had deteriorated and he was taken to Yerevan civic hospital.

Armen Charchyan is charged with electoral fraud.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
