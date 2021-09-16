News
Dollar continues dropping in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 486.37/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by 0.63 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 572.46 (down by AMD 3.32), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 672.07 (down by AMD 1.26), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.72 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 372.71, AMD 28,099.19 and AMD 14,714.56, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
