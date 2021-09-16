Karabakh emergency service: Remains of another fallen serviceman found

YEREVAN. – The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Thursday in the Varanda (Fizuli) region, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.
As a result, the remains of another Armenian soldier was found.
His identity will be determined after a forensic medical examination.
As a result of search operations in the now-Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh, rescuers have found and retrieved 1,668 remains—including of civilians—ever since the ceasefire in November 2020.