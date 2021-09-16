Local grape growers block Yerevan-Armavir motorway

Since Thursday morning, several dozen grape growers from a number of villages in Armenia’s Armavir Province have closed off the Yerevan-Armavir motorway, demanding a solution to their grape procurement problem.

They noted that for years their grapes were sold to the procurement point belonging to business tycoon and Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan, but this year this procurement point had not been opened yet.

During their protest, these grape growers demanded the presence of the governor of Armavir. But since he was at the government Cabinet meeting, the deputy governor met with them instead. He promised to negotiate with other grape procurement companies and help these villagers sell all their grapes.

The villagers are dissatisfied with the grape procurement price, too. According to them, they should have sold their grapes for procurement for 150 drams per kilogram, but now they have to sell them for just 110 to 120 drams.