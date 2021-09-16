Armenia Deputy PM on current situation on Goris-Kapan road: Authorities didn't have a choice

The Armenian authorities didn’t consider the risks associated with the sector of the road linking Goris to Kapan where the Azerbaijanis placed a police checkpoint and where two Iranian citizens were detained. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Papiikyan told reporters after the opening of the new hall for arrivals at Shirak International Airport today.
Papikyan also informed that Russian border guards are currently holding negotiations over this issue.
“It is assumed that the Iranian citizens will be released over the next three days. The Islamic Republic of Iran is also participating in the process through its diplomatic channels. For the time being, this issue isn’t within the scope of our powers, to a great extent…You say we [the Armenian authorities] didn’t consider the potential risks, but did we have a choice? I don’t think we had a choice, and I would like to conclude with this,” Papikyan said.