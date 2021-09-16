Armenian parliamentary speaker to Baroness Caroline Cox: You are widely recognized and loved in Armenia

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan on Thursday received the delegation led by Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Baroness Caroline Cox.
As reported the National Assembly, Simonyan stated that it was a great honor for him to host a great friend of the Armenian people and that the thought that Caroline Cox is widely recognized and loved in Armenia is not an exaggeration. He also expressed gratitude for the support that the Baroness has provided to Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) for many years
The parliamentary speaker and Baroness Cox discussed issues related to the situation created after the war and the prisoners of war and civilians detained in Azerbaijan. The Baroness expressed concern about the destructive statements that Azerbaijan makes on different international platforms and voiced hope that a solution to the issue of repatriation of the captives will be possible with the active support of the international community.