Armenia Deputy PM: Government intends to end construction of alternative roads in Syunik Province in spring 2022
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The government intends to end construction of the alternative roads in Syunik Province in the spring of 2022. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan told reporters today, adding that the first of the roads is the Kapan-Tatev road, which very few drivers choose to take and only drive with the accompaniment of police officers.

“If necessary, the truck drivers who wish to drive towards Kapan and Tatev will be escorted by police officers since, as you know, the road is being repaired, and there may be problems, if the drivers aren’t escorted by police officers,” Papikyan said.

According to Papikyan, the road will become more suitable for traffic after asphalting. “There might only be a problem in the “Satani Kamurj” section of Tatev, but the government will build an alternative road leading from Tatev to Ltsen. The government also plans to build new, alternative and safe roads leading from Tatev to Bardzravan, Shurnukh, Tchakaten and Vorotan villages,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
