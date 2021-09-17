Taliban's ad hoc government holds first session

The Taliban held the first session of its ad hoc government after seizing power in Afghanistan, the Afghan Islamic Agency reports.
According to him, Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund’s ad hoc government discussed the political and economic situation in the country and assigned the relevant government agencies to strengthen control in Afghanistan in terms of security, especially in Kabul, TASS reports.
The participants of the meeting also called attention to the need to take urgent economic measures to avoid worsening of the financial crisis in the country. They also underscored the importance of providing assistance to the residents of Northern Panjshir where the National Resistance Front had been set up earlier. The participants of the meeting decided to send humanitarian aid to the region and lift the ban on coverage for mass media outlets.