Zakharova: Russia has told Baku about its position on the Turkish-Azerbaijani joint military exercises

Russia has told Baku about its position on the Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises. This is what Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said during her weekly briefing.
According to her, the Azerbaijani side has accepted the position with understanding.
Zakharova added that she will refrain from making comments, but clarified that the Russian MFA is always in contact with its Azerbaijani colleagues and is closely following the situation in certain sectors of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Ankara and Baku recently held three joint military exercises, and servicemen of Pakistan’s armed forces participated in one of them, that is, the “Three Brothers-2021” military exercises.