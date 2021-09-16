Armenia Deputy PM: Gyumri's Shirak International Airport has everything to serve European low-costers

From this point forth, Shirak International Airport in Gyumri has everything it needs to provide services for European low-costers. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan told reporters after the opening ceremony of the new arrivals hall at Shirak International Airport.
Papikyan didn’t rule out flights to and from Gyumri and Europe.
The runway has also been repaired. Currently, the runway is 3,220 meters long and 45 meters wide. Although the average lifespan of the asphalt cover of the runway is 10 years, the last time the runway was repaired was in 2007.