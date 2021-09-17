Armenia high-tech industry minister receives Head of EU Delegation Andrea Wiktorin

Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry Vahagn Khachaturyan yesterday received the delegation led by Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, as reported the press service of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry.

The minister presented the main functions of the ministry and placed emphasis on technological industry, digitization, the formation of an eco-system and the ministry’s educational programs.

Wiktorin congratulated the minister on assuming his new office, touched upon the importance of the public-private partnership in the field of high-tech industry and mentioned that it is also important to present the completed work to the public from the perspective of strategic communication.

Talking about the support that the EU has provided to Armenia over the past years, Wiktorin particularly touched upon several programs targeted at the introduction of e-governance tools, electronic documentation, as well as innovations and the promotion of startups. She also talked about a new project through which the EU is developing a unified platform for interoperability of services provided by the government and creating one window for all border checkpoints of the country.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Khachaturyan thanked the Ambassador for supporting the ministry’s programs and for the European Union’s efforts for the functioning and strengthening of democracy in Armenia. He added that the ministry is open for advice and criticism from EU partners and viewed the Ambassador’s comment on strategic communication as a guideline.