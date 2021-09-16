News
Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan affirm need to achieve national reconciliation in Afghanistan
Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan affirm need to achieve national reconciliation in Afghanistan
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

During a four-party meeting held on the sidelines of the summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the foreign ministers of Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan affirmed the need to achieve national reconciliation in Afghanistan, the press release of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.

The Taliban launched a large-scale operation to establish control over Afghanistan after the US government announced the pullout of US troops from the country. On August 15, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani resigned, and the Taliban entered Kabul without any resistance. In September, they declared control over the entire territory and announced the names of officials of the ad hoc government, including members of the Taliban who are mainly representatives of the Pushtus, the largest ethnic group in the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
