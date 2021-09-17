Newspaper: Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction 2 MPs at focus of authorities’ attention

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Vahe Hakobyan and Armen Gevorgyan, MPs from the [opposition] "Armenia" Bloc led by [second President] Robert Kocharyan, have appeared in the center of attention of the law enforcement within the framework of the law on confiscation of illegal property.
According to our sources, the prosecutor's office department dealing with the confiscation of illegal property is conducting investigations into the legality of some of the property belonging to these MPs.
Let us remind: recently, the minister of justice [i.e., Karen Andreasyan] stated that about 300 cases are being investigated in connection with illegal property. According to some rumors, the case of former Prosecutor General [ex-chairman of the Investigative Committee] Aghvan Hovsepyan was also "opened" during the investigation of illegal property.