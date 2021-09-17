News
Russian peacekeepers ensure safety during construction of road leading to mobile phone tower in Karabakh
Russian peacekeepers ensure safety during construction of road leading to mobile phone tower in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian peacekeepers ensured safety during construction of a road leading to the mobile phone tower in Martakert, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports.

The mobile phone tower is located near the line of demarcation and requires regular maintenance.

“The administration of Martakert region addressed the Russian peacekeeping contingent with the request to ensure safety during road activities in the vicinity of Janyatagh village. There are communication problems in that area, and so, the tower needs to be there. The locals are friendly and know who to contact in case of need,” representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent Danil Nikitin said.

Currently, road service workers have started removing the top layer of old soil and lay a stronger foundation for the future.

“We asked the peacekeepers to ensure safety for the works that are underway since the roads are at a distance of 200 meters from the border with Azerbaijan. The tower is located near Janyatagh village and helps keep nearly 2,000 residents connected. The peacekeepers responded, came and ensured our safety,” representative of the construction firm Andranik Musayelyan says.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos