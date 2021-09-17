News
Friday
September 17
Russia Central Electoral Commission info center launches Duma voting and other elections
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

The election for the Russian State Duma and other elections have kicked off at the information center of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of the Russian Federatinon, RIA Novosti reports. The Russian national anthem was played at the outset of the elections. This year, the voting for the State Duma and other elections will be held from September 17 to 19, as stated in the decision of the CEC.

The State Duma is elected for a term of five years and under a mixed procedure (225 deputies are elected under political party lists, and another 225 deputies cast their votes in single-mandate constituencies). There are 14 political parties running in the elections.
