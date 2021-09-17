Azerbaijan to also petition to UN International Court of Justice in response to Armenia appeal

Azerbaijan has decided not to “lag behind” and will also petition to the UN International Court of Justice—and in response to Armenia's petition to this court.
"Azerbaijan will file a lawsuit against Armenia with the UN International Court [of Justice] for Yerevan’s permanent violation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination," Leyla Abdullayeva, head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service, told the media.
Earlier it was reported that a "report" was being prepared to "confirm" the crimes attributed to the Armenian side. The report was prepared under the direction of Steven Kay, a well-known expert in international criminal law, who is a Queen’s Counsel.
The report describes "the crimes committed by Armenia."
But in a "strange coincidence", the makers of this report comment in the same way. In fact, the report covers the period from 1992.
The British lawyers hired by them after the Azerbaijani authorities confirm the "transformation" and settlement of the territories.
It is strange, but Leyla Abdullayeva is talking about "cities erased from the face of the earth."
So, settlement? Or elimination of cities from the face of the earth?
These two allegations have been refuted by the president of Azerbaijan—and this is also stated in the report—, with numerous videos stating that no economic activity has been carried out in the currently Azerbaijani-occupied territories, and the Azerbaijani settlements destroyed during the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) war have remained in ruins, which is also referred to by the report. This was stated by the OSCE Minsk Group mission, to which the authors of the report also refer.
To note, the aforesaid mission had visited the territories of the security zone under the control of Nagorno-Karabakh at that time, at the assertion of Azerbaijan, and proved the absolutely baseless accusations of Baku.