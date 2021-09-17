Armenia official: No company with dominant position in country’s liquefied gas market

There is no company in Armenia that has a dominant position in the liquefied gas market. Gegham Gevorgyan, Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition, told this to reporters on Friday.
According to him, 51 companies import liquefied gas to Armenia.
"The problem with liquefied gas is simply due to the lack of it [in Armenia]. The problem was not that there was an artificial deficit. It is the result of an increase in external demand and a decrease in the number of resources, whereas the available resources were expensive. If the phenomenon is linked to the objective reality, then in this case the antitrust institutions have nothing to do," Gevorgyan said.