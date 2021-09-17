News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 17
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Armenia official: No company with dominant position in country’s liquefied gas market
Armenia official: No company with dominant position in country’s liquefied gas market
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

There is no company in Armenia that has a dominant position in the liquefied gas market. Gegham Gevorgyan, Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition, told this to reporters on Friday.

According to him, 51 companies import liquefied gas to Armenia.

"The problem with liquefied gas is simply due to the lack of it [in Armenia]. The problem was not that there was an artificial deficit. It is the result of an increase in external demand and a decrease in the number of resources, whereas the available resources were expensive. If the phenomenon is linked to the objective reality, then in this case the antitrust institutions have nothing to do," Gevorgyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Deputy PM: I hope natural gas price stays the same
Grigoryan clarified that the...
 Deputy PM: Armenia is considering possibility of importing natural gas from other countries, but...
Armenia purchases natural gas from...
 World oil prices dropping
According to the trading data…
 Armenia PM, Gazprom Management Committee chairman discuss Armenian-Russian energy partnership
Miller expressed gratitude to the...
 Price of natural gas per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe reaches record-setting $730
The previous record of the...
 World oil prices on the rise
According to the trading data…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos