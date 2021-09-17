Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction in parliament: Security crisis in country not overcome yet

The security crisis in Armenia has not been overcome yet. Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction, said this Friday during the traditional briefings in the NA.
According to the vice president of the Armenian legislature, the main topic of the week is the setting up of an Azerbaijani police checkpoint on the Goris-Kapan road.
"Although we had reached an agreement with the government that the director of the National Security Service would come to the National Assembly these days and participate in the discussion of this topic, the planned meeting did not take place," Saghatelyan said.
According to the opposition MP, the Armenian authorities are not able to serve and protect the interests of the Armenian people, and in general, of Armenia.
"Instead of resolving the issue in the most difficult situation, they declare those territories 'Azerbaijani;' which, in our opinion, is a classic example of high treason," the NA deputy speaker emphasized.