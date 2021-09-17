Armenia deputy PM: Situation on Goris-Kapan road may affect economy

If the Goris-Kapan road issue is not resolved, of course, it will have an economic impact. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan told this to reporters on Friday.
"But I hope the issue will be settled. If an alternative infrastructural solution will be given, it is a very good solution; it will balance the situation. I mean the [bypassing] Tatev road. Appropriate infrastructural, technical solution means mitigation of risks. All roads shall be, and they shall operate in full," the deputy PM added.