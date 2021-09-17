Armenia deputy premier: Solution for unblocking regional communications more visible in terms of railways

The possible solution to the process of unblocking regional communications is more visible in terms of railways, whereas there is still work to be done in terms of motorways. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan told this to reporters on Friday.
He reminded that the last meeting of the respective trilateral group took place about a month ago.
"Unblocking regional communications means that it must take place in all possible directions. Everything must take place in case of operation of border guards, customs regimes, on the basis of the legislative base," Grigoryan added.