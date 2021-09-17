Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: Lawsuit filed with UN against Azerbaijan was correct, logical

The lawsuit which Armenia filed with the UN against Azerbaijan was correct and logical. Opposition "Armenia" Faction MP Aram Vardevanyan, who is also a practicing lawyer, said this Friday during the traditional briefings in the National Assembly.
According to the lawmaker, however, this lawsuit could have been filed much sooner.
Also, he noted that Armenia could and should have mentioned in this lawsuit Turkey's role in the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) last fall.
"Throughout the war, there has been talk several times about Turkey's direct involvement in the hostilities, as well as the war crimes," Vardevanyan recalled.
At the same time, he complained that the Armenian authorities’ public speeches addressing Azerbaijan do not always correspond to the content of the aforesaid lawsuit.
"Their assessments could have been much tougher," added Vardevanyan.
Armenia has filed a lawsuit with the UN—and against racial discrimination by Azerbaijan. The lawsuit states, in particular, that Azerbaijan has subjected Armenians to racial discrimination for decades, and this has been manifested by mass killings, torture, and other violations against Armenians.