GeoProMining announces completion of 2nd stage of Agarak Copper-Molybdenum Combine modernization project

“Agarak Copper-Molybdenum Combine” (ACMC) CJSC has completed the implementation of an investment project aimed at technological re-equipment of the enterprise. A comprehensive modernization program was aimed at capital renovation of production; technical re-equipment of the quarry and re-equipment of the factory. The goal of the project is to optimize production, increase productivity and reduce the total cost of production. The program was carried out on the basis of a systematic approach, which assumed not only the modernization of production, but also the improvement of the qualifications of the middle management staff of the plant and the improvement of its organizational structure. Within the framework of the investment project of CJSC “ACMC”, the re-equipment of the open-pit was carried out, works on the technical re-equipment of the main mining and transport equipment were carried out. The main priority was the introduction of Chinese equipment from LGMG (technological transport), SDLG (loaders), XCMG (graders) and SHANTUI (bulldozers). The fleet of excavating and loading machines was renewed, four KOMATSU excavators and three drilling rigs were purchased.

In 2020, a project was also developed to increase the productivity of the enterprise from 3.5 million tons to 4.5 million tons of ore per year. Within its framework, the plant's concentrating plant was modernized: a large-scale reconstruction of the crushing department took place, the old equipment was replaced with METSO crushers. A new grinding building was built, two new mills manufactured by TYAZHMASH were installed. The capacity of the first tailing dump was also increased due to the relocation of the Iran-Armenia gas pipeline section, and the reconstruction of the main pipelines and pumping stations of the 2nd and 3rd elevations. The construction of a new pumping station of the 3rd elevation has been carried out. As part of the technical project, a recycling water supply system was put into operation, which significantly minimizes the impact on the environment. The new system also reduced water use by 30%. The amount of investments in the comprehensive modernization program of CJSC Agarak Copper-Molybdenum Combine amounted to over USD 30 million. In addition to investment obligations, the company fulfills all tax and socio-economic obligations. Additionally, within the framework of the socio-economic development of the Meghri community 530 thousand US dollars have been allocated in the last three years. The funds were used to develop urban infrastructures and to support vulnerable groups of the population. “The permanent crises that we have all faced since 2008 have led to unfavorable conditions on the international metal market. In this context, we saw our task in timely and adequate response to challenges in order to maintain the need for effective work and competitiveness. We have successfully completed the investment project and coped with all the tasks set. A great and difficult work has been done, for which I would like to thank the entire team of the plant,” said Andrey Sinyakov, General Director of “ACMC” CJSC.