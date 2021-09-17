News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 17
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Armenia opposition MP: Border demarcation occurs when countries have no problems with each other
Armenia opposition MP: Border demarcation occurs when countries have no problems with each other
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The [border] demarcation process takes place only when the countries do not have any problems with each other. Hayk Mamijanyan, a lawmaker from the opposition "With Honor" Faction, noted this Friday during the traditional briefings in the National Assembly of Armenia—and answering reporters' questions.

The opposition MP was asked, in particular, that if the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is guided by the maps of the ex-Soviet Union for border demarcation, then why a bill is not tabled to the Armenian parliament for debates, and which would prepare legal and historical grounds for ensuring proper demarcation and which would take into account historical justice.

"It will be very painful and insulting for me if there are people in Armenia’s parliament who will consider that Armenia has no problem with Azerbaijan," Mamijanyan responded.

Moreover, he noted that there are many ex-Soviet maps, but not all of them are in the interests of the Armenian side.

The Armenian opposition lawmaker added that this matter cannot be viewed within the format of a law initiative.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Parent of deceased Armenian soldier: There won't be a vivid fireworks display
With photos of their deceased sons and...
 Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of Armenian servicemen fruitless for 2 days
Since the truce, the remains of...
 Armenia President at Summit of Minds: War was not only against Azerbaijan
In his speech, President Sarkissian...
 Fallen soldiers’ families protesting at Republic Square in Yerevan
They demand that the government cancel the Independence Day anniversary concert scheduled for September 21…
 Armenia, France FMs discuss Karabakh conflict
Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Jean-Yves Le Drian…
 Russian peacekeepers ensure safety during construction of road leading to mobile phone tower in Karabakh
Currently, road service workers have started...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos