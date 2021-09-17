News
Prosperous Armenia Party leader on upcoming local self-government elections
Prosperous Armenia Party leader on upcoming local self-government elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Can you tell me what the country will get out of the local self-government elections in the current situation and in the current conditions? This is what leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan asked in an interview with Factor.am, touching upon the question whether Prosperous Armenia Party will run in the upcoming local self-government elections to be held in various communities in October-November.

“For instance, in the case of Prosperous Armenia Party’s participation in the parliamentary elections, I presented the social, economic and political situation to the people and told them that I could take advantage of the situation and use my contacts and potential so that everything would be good for the people. Our political party can’t ask people why they didn’t vote for us. I told the people that our political party is with them. Even today, we are with the people, and we will continue to do whatever we can,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
