Armenia deputy PM is for starting border demarcation, delimitation with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan is in favor of starting the demarcation and delimitation process with Azerbaijan. He made the respective statement Friday in a briefing with reporters.

When asked to comment on Russian Foreign Ministry official representative Maria Zakharova’s statement made on Thursday, Grigoryan responded: "I believe that a certain process of [border] demarcation and delimitation should be started [with Azerbaijan]."

To note, Zakharova had noted that the current situation on the Goris-Kapan motorway of Armenia confirms the need to start border demarcation and delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
