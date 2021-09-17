Armenia deputy PM is for starting border demarcation, delimitation with Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan is in favor of starting the demarcation and delimitation process with Azerbaijan. He made the respective statement Friday in a briefing with reporters.
When asked to comment on Russian Foreign Ministry official representative Maria Zakharova’s statement made on Thursday, Grigoryan responded: "I believe that a certain process of [border] demarcation and delimitation should be started [with Azerbaijan]."
To note, Zakharova had noted that the current situation on the Goris-Kapan motorway of Armenia confirms the need to start border demarcation and delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.