Putin: Russia supports process of Iran's accession to Shanghai Cooperation Organization

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin says Russia supports the process of Iran’s accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), TASS reports.
“We all attach great importance to cooperation between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the countries that seek to establish open and equal dialogue with our organization and consider the possibility of joining the organization,” the Russian president said.
“In this context, Russia supports the decision that the SCO Council of Heads of States has presented in regard to the launch of a procedure for accepting the Islamic Republic of Iran in the SCO,” Putin added.