Digest: Karabakh soldier injured near border, Azerbaijanis stop car carrying bread to Armenia soldiers

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 17.09.21:

Azerbaijan once again demonstrated "peaceful intentions" by shooting at the positions of the Nagorno-Karabakh [Artsakh] Defense Army.

According to the Artsakh Ministry of Defense, as a result of the ceasefire violation, Artsakh soldier has been injured.

Information about the incident was passed on to the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces.

Azerbaijanis on Friday stopped—at the Vorotan village section of the Goris-Kapan motorway—a car delivering bread to Armenian soldiers. Karen Kocharyan, Deputy Mayor of Goris, Armenia, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"They did not demand money, but they behaved in a very impudent way. They inspected the car in a rough way. The car passed the road accompanied by Armenian and Russian border guards because the driver refused to go unaccompanied," Kocharyan added.

The deputy mayor of Goris noted that Iranian trucks were again accumulated on this road.

A group of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents who have been displaced are protesting in front of the main building of the government of Armenia.

Levon Hayryan, the chairman of the executive body of the "For Hadrut" NGO, told reporters: "Our movement and today's gathering are not one-sided. Our issues are political, domestic, and personal. All this arose from the fact that when we found out about the plans of the governments of Armenia and Artsakh—4 to 5 months ago—that they want to provide us with apartments, we asked [them] to take our opinions into account when implementing the housing programs. ”

As of Friday morning, 759 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 252,082 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 26 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,101 cases.

Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement details are known.

According to Hraparak daily sources, talks were taking place in Moscow with the Azerbaijani side over the so-called 'peace agreement.'

"We were told that the negotiations are over, and the Armenian side was very pleased with the results. It seems that an agreement was reached to start the process of [border] demarcation and delimitation without specifying the status of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], within the framework of the maps of the Soviet Union."

"It was managed to extend the presence of the Russian side indefinitely, without the limitations for 5 years."

As for the road being given through Syunik province of Armenia, they have reportedly agreed on a transit road which will be monitored by Russia and our border guards, border checkpoints will operate, and the Azerbaijanis will pay a toll to travel along that road. They even mention the number: it is about 150 million dollars a year.