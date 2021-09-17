News
Armenia Freedom of Information Center hosts discussion on transparency of real owners
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Freedom of Information Center today hosted a working discussion entitled “Transparency of Real Owners”.

As reported the Center, among the attendees of the event were representatives of private enterprises and mass media outlets, non-governmental organizations, as well as state bodies.

The aim of the event was to present the newly adopted legal provisions regulating the sphere of transparency of real owners, the obligations that the legal provisions envisage, the norms prescribing administrative and criminal liability for failure to fulfill the obligations or for fulfilling them improperly, as well as discuss the problems with application.
This text available in   Հայերեն
