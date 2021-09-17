News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 17
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Dollar still going down in Armenia
Dollar still going down in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.93/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by 1.44 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 571.39 (down by AMD 1.07), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 668.43 (down by AMD 3.64), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.68 (down by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 365.92, AMD 27,252.04 and AMD 14,608.64, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
GeoProMining announces completion of 2nd stage of Agarak Copper-Molybdenum Combine modernization project
The Combine has completed the implementation of an investment project aimed at technological re-equipment of the enterprise...
 Dollar continues dropping in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 Armenia EXPO 2021 forum opens in Yerevan
The Belarusian and Indian ambassadors, as well as the Russian trade representative to Armenia were on hand at the official opening…
 Armenia finance minister receives Japan Ambassador
During the meeting, the interlocutors underscored...
 Armenia State Revenue Committee chief receives Latvian State Revenue Service's Police Department delegation
The delegates attached importance to...
 Dollar still going down in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also continued dropping in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos